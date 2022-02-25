Online dashboard on quarries, crusher units launched

It offers information on location and ownership

It offers information on location and ownership

The public can now access details of quarries, crusher units and mineral depots active in the State through an online portal, the government said on Friday.

The data can be accessed on www.dashboard.dmg.kerala.gov.in launched by the State Mining and Geology department. The dashboard offers information on the location and ownership of the quarries and crusher units.

According to the department, 593 quarries/mines, 642 crusher units and 1,217 mineral depots are operating in the State. Malappuram has the highest number of quarries (108), followed by Palakkad (78) and Kannur (74). Alappuzha has only four. Of the 593 quarries/mines, 574 are granite (building stone) units. There are 111 registered metal crusher units (RMCU) active in the State, and 1,216 mineral depots.

Digital survey

Information regarding the district-wise mining permits issued by the department is also available on the dashboard. The data provided are sourced from the department-run Kerala Online Mining Permit Awarding Services.

The Mining and Geology department is planning to carry out a digital survey of quarries active in the State. The e-office system will be introduced in all offices under the department, which has also launched its revamped website www.dmg.kerala.gov.in.