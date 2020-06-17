Online classes reaching all in Alappuzha, say officials

As the online learning initiative First Bell has moved into the second phase, almost all students in the district have been brought under the ambit of online classes, claim Education Department officials.

R. Dhanya, Deputy Director of Education, Alappuzha said on Wednesday that no student was left out of the classes due to lack of facilities. “We have ensured that all students are attending online classes,” she said. Sideek A., district project coordinator, Samagra Shiksha Kerala, said at least 600 TV sets had been distributed through sponsorships.

“We can say that in one way or other all students in the district have access to online learning. It is not our aim to provide television to all. Some of the students who do not have access to television or mobile phones are attending classes visiting nearby houses or other facilities. Steps have been taken to provide television to students of impoverished families through sponsorships,” he said. Mr. Sideek said the help desk started for providing assistance to students with difficulty in attending online classes had not received much calls in recent days. He said children with special needs (CWSN) who did not have necessary facilities at their houses would be provided smartphones or tablets.