Online classes for tiny tots running full house

Thiruvananthapuram

14 July 2020 19:31 IST

Kilikonchal is aired on Victers channel at 8 a.m. for children in the 3-6 age group

Kilikonchal, a programme telecast on Victers channel and the KITE YouTube channel for children in the 3-6 age group, is getting lakhs of views.

The programme, which started telecast on Victers channel on July 1 in the 8 a.m. slot, has been envisaged by the Women and Child Development Department, in association with KITE, for development of pre-primary students, including the more than 4 lakh children in the 3-6 age group who attend the 33,115 Anganwadis in the State.

With the Anganwadis also closed owing to the COVID-19 situation, the pre-primary children are confined to their homes. Kilikonchal aims at keeping them engaged with activities that they can watch and do with the support of their parents. The activities taken up in Anganwadis as part of their theme-based curriculum are now shot and telecast online, says Bindu Gopinath, Assistant Director, Women and Child Development Department.

Nisha V.I., State Programme Officer, Women and Child Development Department, says that as part of early childhood care and education, 30 themes are taken up in Anganwadis in a year. The activities taken up as part of each theme cover the development domains of the children such as physical and motor development, cognitive and language development, social and emotional development, and so on.

For the online classes, each theme includes 25 activities, with each class having three to four activities. At the end of each class, parents are given a feedback on the purpose of the activities and how the children benefit from these.

Four themes have been shot and edited so far in the studio of the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology here.

Ms. Gopinath says the response from viewers has been positive. The first class has received 10 lakh views, and the next two classes over 5 lakh views so far.

Following feedback that the 30-minute class was packing in too many activities, the forthcoming classes will include only three activities, she says. The classes will also mention briefly the activities to be taken up the next day.

The Kilikonchal class is retelecast at 9 p.m. the same day on Victers channel.