Kerala

Online classes a challenge for coastal schools

Around 3 lakh of the 43 lakh schoolchildren in the State have no access to the net or TV

It will be an unconventional start to the new school year on June 1. The COVID-19 restrictions have necessitated that the traditional classroom be abandoned, at least for now, and the teaching-learning process be done remotely. So, the children will not be at their desks, but at home, in front of the television or smart phone or computer, watching recorded lessons.

But concerns remain, especially as 2.6 lakh to 3 lakh of the 43 lakh schoolchildren in the State are estimated to have no access to television with cable connection or phones or computers with Internet. In the coastal areas of the city, where some of the most marginalised children live, these issues become more pressing.

Schoolteachers admit to doubts about the process. “If we find it difficult to get across to these students when they are in front of us, the possibility of them sitting in front of a screen at home and really focussing are slim.”

Schools have collected the number of students who have no access to television or phones with Internet. They have also reached out to parents to ensure some of these facilities.

However, owing to the background these children hail from, many parents are not aware of the importance of such classes. It falls to teachers’ lot to convince them and the children, says Sr. Mercy, director of Cheru Resmi, a non-governmental organisation.

A teacher in a small lower primary school says they have received no official word from government officials on conduct of the classes. She too is not hopeful that children would respond to these classes with enthusiasm. No official has extended help for making the arrangements, she says.

A nearby upper primary school has received directions from officials, but is unsure of what can be done to make available these facilities. The school head teacher says nothing has been chalked out as yet. Moreover, making teachers and schools responsible for arranging these facilities is at odds with the direction that they need not report for duty in schools.

Teachers are also concerned about letting children access to smart phones without any monitoring, especially if parents go to work.

Merina Roby, headmistress, St. Mary’s HSS, Vettucaud, says the school has a handful of students without facilities for the online classes in each division. They are looking at libraries or Akshaya centres as alternatives. However, only once the classes get under way would they be able to ascertain how effective the arrangements have been and what more can be done to reach out to students who have missed out.

Joy Prakash Andrew, headmaster of St. Thomas school, Poonthura, says they have 85 such students. However, they hope to arrange facilities for them in libraries or study centres associated with the school. Other options such as sharing facilities with neighbours or friends too will be explored. The plan is to start the process and gradually address any lacunae that may arise.

