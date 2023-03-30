ADVERTISEMENT

Online booking, uniform check-in time lead to increase in revenue of PWD rest houses

March 30, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Total revenue since November 1, 2021 touches ₹6.25 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue from PWD rest houses across Kerala has seen a big leap after the check-in timings in all the rest houses were made uniform. In the four months after the rearrangement of check-in time, a sum of ₹2.25 crore was received as revenue. In the one-year period since November 1, 2021 when room booking was made online, the rest houses netted a revenue of ₹4 crore. The total revenue till March 25 this year, after the introduction of the reforms, touched ₹6.25 crore.

It was a new record in the history of the rest houses in the State, said a press release issued from the office of Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

The revenue generated at the Thycaud Rest House in Thiruvananthapuram was ₹1,93,851 in March, 2022, while it jumped to ₹3,75,176 during the period from March 1 to 28 in 2023. Similarly, the revenue from the Kozhikode Rest House, was ₹58,526 in March 2022, while it increased to ₹1,06,534 from March 1 to 28 in 2023.

The Rest House in Munnar had 99 bookings in March 2022, while the bookings increased to 311 so far in March 2023. The income has also doubled during this period, said the release.

The Public Works department had brought the rest houses to the online booking platform under People’s Rest House.

