Online booking for PWD rest houses in Kerala on cards

Kozhikode

03 October 2021 19:28 IST

Public will have access to all 156 facilities under dept., says Minister

Online booking system will be introduced in all the rest houses under the Public Works Department (PWD) in Kerala as part of the efforts to make them available for the public as well for short stay, Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

He was speaking after launching a State-wide beautification project aimed at improving the surroundings of rest houses here on Saturday.

Mr. Riyas said the new service would help the public easily access the services and facilities in all the 156 rest houses under the PWD. The renovation of 32 rest houses would begin soon to arrange better facilities for visitors, he added.

“Apart from the renovation of rest houses, the government will also try to ensure a green surrounding for 14 select guest houses by plating herbal saplings and fruit plants,” said Mr. Riyas. The support of Kudumbashree members and labourers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme would be sought to realise it.

According to the Minister, the decision to permit public entry was taken after holding discussions with PWD officials about its possibilities in the tourism sector. A nodal officer was also selected to ensure its successful launch and management of the service, he said.