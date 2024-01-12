GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Online booking for Agasthyarkoodam trek to commence on Saturday

Online registrations restricted to 70 persons a day. The annual trek is scheduled to be held from January 24 to March 2.

January 12, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The online booking for the Agasthyarkoodam trekking season this year will commence at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The annual trek is scheduled to be held from January 24 to March 2.

The Forest department has restricted online registrations to 70 persons a day. Offline bookings have been capped at 30 per day including cancellations, if any, in online bookings.

Each trekker will be charged a trekking fee (inclusive of eco-development charge) of ₹2,500. The fee does not cover food expenses. A single pass can include bookings for as many as five persons.

Fitness certificates

Only those aged above 14 years will be permitted for the trek. While all applicants will be required to produce fitness certificates issued by registered medical practitioners, issued not more than seven days prior to the trek, those aged between 14 and 18 years will have to produce a consent letter from their parents or guardians.

