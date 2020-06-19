Online arrangements for viewing eclipse

Online arrangements have been made for viewing the annular solar eclipse on Sunday heeding COVID-19 social distancing norms.
Since it will not be possible to arrange public viewing of the spectacle, which will be visible in the State as a partial eclipse, the Breakthrough Science Society’s State chapter has made online arrangements for the same.
A webinar with live-stream of the eclipse and discussions involving experts in the field of astronomy will also be held. The participants of the webinar will have an opportunity to interact with the experts.
The solar eclipse will be visible as an annular solar eclipse in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.
Partial eclipse
People in other States will experience partial solar eclipse. In the city, the partial solar eclipse will begin at 10.14 a.m. and end at 1.15 p.m. The eclipse can be viewed using sun filters and projection methods such as pinhole camera.
It should not be viewed with naked eyes. There is no harm in venturing outside, cooking, or eating during eclipses.
A solar eclipse occurs when the moon’s shadow falls on the Earth.
