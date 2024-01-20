ADVERTISEMENT

Online applications proposed as ‘default mode’ for power sector services

January 20, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Electricity Regulatory Commission has proposed that applications for services related to the power sector should be submitted online.

The Commission has proposed an amendment in this regard in the draft Kerala Electricity Supply (Fifth Amendment) Code, 2024. The ‘default mode’ of submitting application shall be through online modes, the draft noted.

Distribution licencees such as the KSEB must provide online facilities and customer service centres to facilitate online submission of applications for “all services” including new connections, modification of existing connections and temporary connections, tariff and meter changes and shifting of meter and supply lines, the draft noted.

