Online applications for amnesty scheme

Traders can submit online applications for the amnesty scheme announced in the 2021 Budget to settle various tax arrears before the Goods and Services Tax (GST) came into effect.

Under the scheme, options can be submitted for arrears under Kerala Value Added Tax, Central Sales Tax, Agricultural Income Tax, General Sales Tax, Luxury Tax and Surcharge. Penalty and interest will be waived. For the KGST period after 2005, only the penalty will be waived.

If the trader goes for one time settlement, 40% will be given as relief on tax arrears. If the tax arrears is paid in instalments, the discount will be 30%.

State GST Commissioner said year-wise settlement would also be permitted this year and the trader had to select all the arrears in that particular year and opt for amnesty. Details are available on the website of the GST Department. To submit the option, one has to visit www.keralataxes.gov.in and register.