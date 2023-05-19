Online application for UG, PG courses in Kannur University

May 19, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KANNUR

Applications for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes (except M.Ed and B.Ed) for the 2023-24 academic year in various departments and centres under Kannur University may be submitted online till May 30.

According to a press release, candidates should register online on the admission portal of Kannur University (www.admission.kannuruniversity.ac.in).

More information is available in the prospectus of the respective departments. Graduates and those awaiting final semester/year graduate exam results may apply for admission to PG programmes. Students must have obtained the qualification prescribed by the varsity before the last date of admission, said the release.

Admission is based on marks obtained in the entrance test. The date of examination will be announced later. Admission to the MBA programme will be based on KMAT/CMAT/CAT scores, group discussion, and interview.

The registration fee is to be paid online through SBIE-Pay. Demand draft, cheque, and challan are not accepted. The online registration fee is ₹500 for all categories except SC/ST/PWD and ₹200 for SC/ST/PWD categories.

For details, contact 0497-2715284 / 0497-2715261 or WhatsApp number 73569-48230 or email deptsws@kannuruniv.ac.in.