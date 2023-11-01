HamberMenu
One-year prison term for MLA for assault on official

November 01, 2023 07:27 am | Updated 07:27 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Manjeswaram MLA A.K.M. Ashraf was on Tuesday sentenced to one year in prison and fined ₹10,000 by the Kasaragod Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on the charge of assaulting an official. The incident took place in January 2010.

The court also found three others, Bashir Kanila, Abdullah Kaja, and Abdul Khader, all associated with the Indian Union Muslim League, guilty in the case. The incident occurred during Mr. Ashraf’s tenure as member of the district panchayat.

Deputy Tahsildar A. Damodaran was assaulted during an examination of an application concerning voters’ list additions at the Manjeswaram block panchayat office. The dispute arose from the rejection of an application submitted by Munavar Ismail, a resident of Bankara Manjeswaram, who was originally from Mysuru.

The court dismissed the charge of obstructing the official from performing duties. The MLA received a one-year prison under Section 253 of the Indian Penal Code for physical altercation.

Mr. Ashraf said he would go in appeal against the court verdict.

