One year on as IUML chief, Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal to face more challenges

March 07, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

After a year at the helm of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the party’s State president, Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, appears to be grappling with the problem of taming the influential Sunni body, the Samastha Kerala Jamiyathul Ulema, which the party supports.

Sources say that as a politician and community leader, the Thangal is still powerless to strike a golden mean to accommodate the orthodox and progressive sections within the party and the Samastha.

This was evident when he succumbed to the obstinate determination of the Samastha leaders seeking the resignation of reformist Abdul Hakeem Faizy from the post of the general secretary of the Coordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC), which the Thangal himself heads.

Previously, Mr. Faizy, a member of the Malappuram district Mushawara, was also ousted from the Samastha on charges of working against the principles of Sunni Islam.

Before taking on the mantle of party chief, tje Thangal chaired the IUML Malappuram district and was often considered the de facto supremo of the party as his brother, Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, the party’s State president, was ailing at that time. “But now he seems helpless in navigating the complex problem. He has been unable to generate a consensus between the liberals and the traditionalists,” social critic and political analyst Hameed Chennamangaloor says.

The rift in the Samastha began to escalate into a full-scale combat for supremacy when IUML leaders attended the Wafy-Wafiyya Kalolsavam (arts festival) and convocation in Kozhikode last October. This was when reformers were rooting for a rule that female students should not get married until the completion of their undergraduate courses in colleges functioning under the CIC.

Possibly, Prof. Chennamangaloor feels that a generation gap exists between the Samastha leaders and the IUML leadership. “What the Samastha leaders fail to understand is that the Muslim community in Malabar has changed over the years with secular education and the advent of technology,” he points out.

The IUML and the Samastha had a love–hate relationship even before the Thangal took charge of the IUML State president’s post. Earlier, the Thangals of the Panakkad family had taken prominent positions in the Samastha. Hyderali Thangal was the vice president of the Samastha. “However, Sadiq Ali has not been made a member of the Central Mushawara, though he is the president of the CIC and the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham, the youth wing of the Samastha,” party sources said.

As the party is gearing up to commemorate its 75th anniversary in Chennai, the Thangal has his work cut out for him in convincing the conservatives that modernisation is necessary to stay relevant and assuring the progressives that the IUML’s core values cannot be compromised.

Besides, he has to reach out to Muslim voters beyond the Samastha’s influence and show them that the IUML is a party that represents all sections of the community.

The Thangal’s proactive approach towards the Nair Service Society and the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam and various Christian denominations helped bring to reason that the IUML functions in a diverse and pluralistic society, a party functionary said.