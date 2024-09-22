ADVERTISEMENT

One-year-old baby drowns in bucket in Manjeswaram

Published - September 22, 2024 10:43 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

In an incident that occurred on September 22 (Saturday) afternoon, a one-year-old girl, Fathima, drowned after falling into a bucket of water at her home in Kadambar, Manjeswaram.

According to police, the accident occurred while the family was away. The toddler somehow managed to enter the bathroom and accidentally fell into the bucket. Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Following a post-mortem examination, Fathima’s body was laid to rest in the graveyard of Posoat Juma Masjid. She is survived by her siblings Ahmad Kabir, Shahina, Shamna, and Arifa. The Manjeswaram police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

