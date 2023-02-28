‘One Week One Lab’ conclave at CSIR- NIIST campus

February 28, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) is organising a series of programmes on its campus at Pappanamcode here from March 13-18 as part of ‘One Week One Lab’ initiative (OWOL).

The six- day event, which aims to showcase the legacy, innovations and technological breakthroughs achieved by the laboratory, will focus on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and evolving ways to support the sector.

Dr C. Anandharamakrishnan, director, CSIR-NIIST told a press conference here today that a Millet Food Festival and expo would be held on the sidelines of OWOL. There will also be a farmers’ meet, which would be attended by regional farmers.

Another highlight of the event is the two exclusive sessions by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) on March 13 on fundings and start-up ecosystem.

Dr N. Kalaiselvi, director-general, CSIR, and secretary, DSIR, will inaugurate the OWOL programme on March 13. A one-day conclave on ‘Ayurswasthya’, to be held on March 14, will celebrate Ayurveda, the heritage medicinal system of India.

The NIIST campus will be open to the public on the final day of the conclave where a live demo of 2G Ethanol processing plant and biogas production from food waste can be viewed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.