One-way traffic system introduced at Kalamassery HMT Junction

Traffic modification scheme introduced on an experimental basis for two months to reduce snarls at the busy junction

Updated - October 02, 2024 11:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Traffic rerouting began at the busy HMT Junction in Kalamassery on Wednesday. The police have erected new barricades and sign boards to redirect traffic from the earlier routes in a bid to ease congestion at the junction.

Traffic rerouting began at the busy HMT Junction in Kalamassery on Wednesday. The police have erected new barricades and sign boards to redirect traffic from the earlier routes in a bid to ease congestion at the junction. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

A one-way traffic system was introduced at HMT Junction on Wednesday by converting Aryas, HMT and TVS junctions as a traffic round.

The traffic modification scheme was introduced on an experimental basis for two months to reduce snarls at HMT junction, according to an official communication. If found successful, the scheme would be made a permanent affair. Stakeholders including the media can chip in with suggestions. Alternative proposals would also be welcomed, the communication said.

A free flow of vehicles would be possible along the route in the absence of traffic signals and vehicle crossings. The number of vehicles moving along the railway overbridge will also be reduced following the roll-out of the one-way system. Pedestrians would also benefit from it, the authorities hoped.

The Transport department will oversee the implementation of the traffic management system. Buses would be allowed to stop at HMT Junction. Officials of the department and volunteers will offer assistance for the implementation of the system, said Law Minister P. Rajeeve, who flagged off the system.

Mr. Rajeev said various government agencies would spend around ₹5.5 crore for alleviating flooding in the Moolepadam area, while the Railways will release ₹1.40 crore. Projects worth ₹20 crore would be implemented for flood mitigation in Kalamassery municipality, he said.

Municipal chairperson Seema Kannan and District Collector N.S.K. Umesh were present, according to the communication.

Published - October 02, 2024 10:54 pm IST

