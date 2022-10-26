One-time settlement scheme for fishers launched

The government aims to ensure safe and profitable livelihood for fishers, said Fisheries Minister V. Abdurahiman here on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the State-level inauguration of Matsyafed’s one-time settlement scheme waiving off the interest and penalty interest of loans taken by fishers at St. Sebastian Parish Hall, Neendakara.

“This is a time when modernisation is essential in the fisheries sector. Efficient systems are being set up to prepare the necessary conditions for this. Steps will be taken to upgrade the existing harbours. Matsyafed has been implementing measures to empower the fisher cooperatives and provide assistance to fishers in each region,” said the Minister. The scheme will free from debt 36,148 fishermen who had taken loans under various projects by waiving off the interest and penalty interest. The scheme will be implemented through district-level adalats conducted by Department officials. The applications will be settled by the Adalat Committee, which consists of the Matsyafed chairman, managing director, members of the district level governing body and officials from the Fisheries Department. One-time settlement adalats in all coastal districts will be held from November 1 to 14 and the adalat in Kollam will be held on November 3. Matsyafed chairman T. Manoharan presided over the function while disbursal of accident insurance claims, flagging off of mobile fish mart Anthi Pacha, distribution of micro-finance loans and interest free loans for fisher women and handing over of vehicles to fish vendors were also held at the event. N.K. Premachandran MP, Dr. Sujith Vijayanpillai MLA, P. P Chittaranjan, MLA and Matsya Board Chairman Kotai Basheer were present on the occasion.