One tests positive in Kannur, no new cases in Kasaragod

Tests for COVID-19 confirmed one more positive case in Kannur on Wednesday.

District Collector T.V. Subhash said a 70-year-old woman from Mooriyad, Koothuparamba was found to have contracted the virus. She is the wife of an 87-year-old resident of Mooriyad who was infected with the virus on April 11. On April 12, the swab test was conducted at the Kannur Medical College converted as COVID hospital in Anjarakandy.

With this, the number of positive coronavirus cases in the district reached 80, while 38 of them have been discharged following the treatment.

Currently, there are 7,013 people in the district who are in observation for COVID-19. Of these 56 people are under observation at Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, 15 in Kannur District Hospital, 9 in Kannur District General Hospital, 35 in Thalassery General Hospital, 35 in District Covid-19 Medical Center in Anjarakandy and 6898 are in the home quarantine.

So far 1,528 samples were sent from the district and results of 1260 had been obtained.

83 discharged

In Kasaragod, four more people who were undergoing treatment for the disease were discharged from the hospital.

While three people recovered from Kasaragod General Hospital, one person treated at the Kanhangad District hospital was discharged on Wednesday, the Health Department said adding that so far 83 people from Kasaragod have been discharged.

In the district, 9,064 people are in home quarantine and 137 in hospitals. Meanwhile, no positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the district on Wednesday.