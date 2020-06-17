One tests positive in Alappuzha

Alappuzha

17 June 2020 22:38 IST

One more person tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Wednesday.

The patient, a woman from Alappuzha, came from Abu Dhabi on June 1.

Results negative

Meanwhile, 16 people who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 have been tested negative for the virus. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 93.

Advertising

Advertising