Kerala

One tests positive in Alappuzha

One more person tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Wednesday.

The patient, a woman from Alappuzha, came from Abu Dhabi on June 1.

Results negative

Meanwhile, 16 people who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 have been tested negative for the virus. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 93.

