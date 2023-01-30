ADVERTISEMENT

One sustains burns in blast at fireworks unit in Thrissur 

January 30, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

One worker suffered serious burns in a major blast at a fireworks manufacturing unit at Kundannur, Thrissur, on Monday. It is reported that the fireworks, which were spread for drying at the unit near a paddy field, caught fire around 5.15 p.m. Mani of Chelakkara, a worker in the unit, who was critically injured in the blast, has been admitted in the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur. The blast happened when the other workers had gone to take bath.

A huge pit was formed at site of the blast. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the police doused the fire that spread in the area. The reverberation of the blast was felt even kilometres from the site. Glass windowpanes of houses in the area were damaged.

‘Licence misused’

Many fireworks-making units function at Kundannur. ”Many persons have procured licence from the district administration to produce ‘meshappoovu’ and ‘thalachakram’ (colourful, soundless fireworks). But this licence to use only 15 kilograms of gunpowder is misused by licensees to manufacture illegal aerial fireworks like ‘gundu’, ‘amittu’ and ‘dynamite’,” alleged V.K. Venkitachalam, secretary of the Heritage Animal Task Force.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US