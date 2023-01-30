One sustains burns in blast at fireworks unit in Thrissur 

January 30, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Thrissur

One worker suffered serious burns in a major blast at a fireworks manufacturing unit at Kundannur, Thrissur, on Monday. It is reported that the fireworks, which were spread for drying at the unit near a paddy field, caught fire around 5.15 p.m. Mani of Chelakkara, a worker in the unit, who was critically injured in the blast, has been admitted in the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur. The blast happened when the other workers had gone to take bath.

A huge pit was formed at site of the blast. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the police doused the fire that spread in the area. The reverberation of the blast was felt even kilometres from the site. Glass windowpanes of houses in the area were damaged.

‘Licence misused’

Many fireworks-making units function at Kundannur. ”Many persons have procured licence from the district administration to produce ‘meshappoovu’ and ‘thalachakram’ (colourful, soundless fireworks). But this licence to use only 15 kilograms of gunpowder is misused by licensees to manufacture illegal aerial fireworks like ‘gundu’, ‘amittu’ and ‘dynamite’,” alleged V.K. Venkitachalam, secretary of the Heritage Animal Task Force.