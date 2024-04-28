GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One stabbed to death, three sustain injuries

April 28, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death while three others including a woman sustained injuries in a clash that broke out during a party organised at a house in Pala in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Libin Jose, native of Mankara near Kollappally. The incident took place around 1 a.m on Sunday when the deceased had been attending a party in connection with the holy communion of one of his relative’s child.

According to police, the deceased along with his friends picked up an argument with one Abhilash and in a fit of rage, the latter stabbed Libin with a pair of scissors. Three others, including a 55-year-old woman who had tried to intervene , sustained injuries in the attack.

On an alert, a police team from Pala reached the spot and took the accused into custody. The injured persons were rushed to a hospital near Pala. The accused was later produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.

