One shutter of Kerala Sholayar dam opened  

People residing on the banks of the Chalakudy river asked to stay alert

Updated - August 30, 2024 08:21 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 08:20 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

One of the shutters of the Kerala Sholayar dam was opened on Friday morning as the water level reached 2,662.90 ft.

Around 50 cubic metres of water per second was released into the Peringalkuthu reservoir. The shutter has been raised by 0.5 ft. While the reservoir can temporarily accommodate this water, authorities have indicated that as heavy rain is continuing in the catchment area and water level remains high in the Peringalkuthu reservoir, up to 300 cubic metre of water second will have to be released in the second stages. Consequently, the Chalakudy river may see a rise in water level by 1.50 m, according to an official press release.

Currently, the water level in the Chalakudy river is low, so there is no immediate cause for concern. However, District Collector and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority Arjun Pandian has advised people living along the riverbank to remain cautious.

Curbs

Restrictions have been imposed on bathing and washing clothes in the river and taking photos. If necessary, measures will be taken to set up relief camps. The Fisheries Deputy Director has implemented strict controls on fishing in the Chalakudy river, and the Divisional Forest Officer of Chalakudy Vazhachal has been instructed to ensure stringent regulations and safety at tourist spots along the river.

