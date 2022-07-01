One should forgive those who attacked office, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, at his office at Kalpetta in Wayanad. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

July 01, 2022 23:04 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, has said that his regional office in Wayanad district, which was allegedly vandalised by a group of Student Federation of India (SFI) activists a few days ago, was the voice of the people of Wayanad.

Speaking to the media after visiting the office here on Friday, Mr. Gandhi termed the attack “unfortunate”.

“I don’t have any anger or hostility towards them [attackers]. We should be forgiving them,” Mr. Gandhi said.

On the remarks of the Supreme Court against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for igniting tension with her comments on the Prophet, Mr. Gandhi said the ruling dispensation had created an atmosphere of violence in the country.

“The environment of anger, hatred, and frankly, the creation of this environment in the country is an anti-national act. It is against the interest of the country. It is against the interest of the people, and it is completely wrong. It is going to lead to tremendous tragedy,” he said.

“The Congress party builds bridges between people, bridges between communities, and we bring people together. So, this is what we are seeing in the country, what is being done today by RSS and BJP, and the violence you see here is against our philosophy,” he said.

Speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed building of the Farmers’ Cooperative Bank at Mananthavady here on Friday, Mr. Gandhi said farmers and agriculture were being neglected in the country.

“Farmers are squeezing from all directions, while they are not getting any real support,” he said.