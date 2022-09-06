Kerala

One shift at railway reservation centres

In connection with Onam, the computerised passenger reservation centres in Palakkad Division will function only one shift, similar to the Sunday pattern of working from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 8 (Thursday), says a press release.


