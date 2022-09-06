In connection with Onam, the computerised passenger reservation centres in Palakkad Division will function only one shift, similar to the Sunday pattern of working from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 8 (Thursday), says a press release.
One shift at railway reservation centres
