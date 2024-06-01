One sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting daughter

Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) Special Judge Rekha R. on Saturday sentenced a Tamil Nadu native to rigorous imprisonment for 14 years for sexually assaulting his daughter.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 in connection with the incident that occurred in February 2023.

He was found guilty for aggravated sexual assault punishable under Sections 10 read with 9(l) and 10 read with Section 9(n) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The sentences will run concurrently. The default of the payment of fines will lead to additional imprisonment for six months.

The court also recommended the District Legal Services Authority to provide adequate compensation to the survivor.

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor Vijay Mohan R.S., the 14-year-old survivor used to reside with her father, while her siblings were in their native place in Tamil Nadu when the incident had occurred. The survivor had also been subjected to constant torture during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Their mother had committed suicide after being frequently harassed by her husband. The family shifted to Thiruvananthapuram after the incident that had occurred when the survivor was in Class 3.

The child initially kept her trauma concealed, fearing she might end up with no one to look after her. But, the constant torture prompted her to reveal her ordeal to her friends, who soon alerted their teachers. A complaint was subsequently lodged with the Peroorkada police. The survivor discontinued her studies and returned to Tamil Nadu after the case was registered.

The prosecution examined nineteen witnesses including the survivor’s sister. Twenty four documents and two material objects were also presented at the trial.

