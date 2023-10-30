HamberMenu
One sentenced to RI for life for murder

October 30, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VI sentenced one person to rigorous imprisonment for life for murdering his friend in Anjuthengu on Monday.

Judge K. Vishnu pronounced the verdict against Roy, 27, of Anjuthengu, after finding him guilty of murdering 18-year old Rickson of Thetimoola, near Anjuthengu, on April 27, 2014.

A fine of ₹50,000 was also imposed on the accused, the default of which will result in additional imprisonment for six months.

According to the prosecution led by public prosecutor M. Salahudeen, Roy had murdered Rickson over suspicion that he was defaming him by telling people in the neighbourhood about his voyeuristic tendencies. The incident took place at Thonikavu near Anjuthengu beach when Rickson was returning home. The accused stabbed the victim in the presence of their mutual friend Tomy, of Thettimoola, who was the sole eye-witness in the case.

The prosecution examined 16 witnesses, 23 documents and 10 material objects. Kadakkavoor circle inspector S. Shereef had submitted the charge-sheet. (EOM)

