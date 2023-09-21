One sentenced to 5-year RI for sexually harassing minor girl

September 21, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court on Thursday sentenced a Kanyakumari native to rigorous imprisonment for five years and imposed a fine of ₹25,000 for sexually harassing a minor girl.

Special judge Rekha R. pronounced the verdict against Suresh, 49, of Pechippara in Kanyakumari after finding him guilty under Section 7 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 354A(1)(iv) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor Vijay Mohan R.S., the case pertained to an incident that had taken place under the Kilimanoor police station limits on September 26, 2019.

Suresh, a rubber tapper, was waiting at the house of the 14-year old survivor when she returned from her school.

He claimed to have come to see her father and also collected his contact number from her. After speaking to her father on the phone, the accused sexually harassed the child after realising that there was no one else in the house.

The girl, however, soon escaped from his clutches and ran to a nearby house. The prosecution examined 20 witnesses and presented 16 documents.

