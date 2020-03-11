One released in Idukki

A north Indian resident admitted to the isolation ward of Idukki Medical College Hospital was released on Wednesday after his sample tested negative for COVID-19.
A health official said 54 people were under observation in the district and 12 of the 14 samples sent for testing were found negative.
The results of the two remaining cases would come on Thursday.
Those arriving from COVID-19 hotspots and those with symptoms of the disease should not directly approach hospitals. They should contact the local health centres over the phone.
An awareness class was conducted at the district collectorate for presidents of local bodies, officials of the Education Department, and heads of departments.
A separate class was also organised for the police in addition to the staff and management of homestays and resorts.
