One positive case in Alappuzha

Alappuzha

10 June 2020 22:32 IST

One person tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Wednesday.

The patient, a youth from Muthukulam, came from Moscow on June 1. He had been in institutional quarantine at a COVID-19 care centre after reaching the district. The person has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, for treatment, said an official.

Meanwhile, seven persons who were undergoing treatment for COVID -19 tested negative for the disease. The number of active cases stands at 82.

