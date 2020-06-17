One positive, 5 cured in Pathanamthitta

One more Non-Resident Keralite (NoRK), a medical student in Russia, who hails from Chittoor in Pathanamthitta town, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday. Five more persons were cured of the disease on the day.
According to an official bulletin, the 21-year-old youth who came to the Kochi International airport on Tuesday tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 at the Government Medical College Hospital in Ernakulam. He was admitted to the General Hospital here on Wednesday.
The total number of patients in the district is 100 as on Wednesday. Of this, 96 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district while four have been admitted to hospitals outside the district.
A total of 127 quarantined persons, including the COVID-19 patients, have been placed under observation at the isolation wards of various hospitals in the district as on Wednesday afternoon.
Contacts of ASHA worker
As many as 369 contacts of an ASHA worker who tested positive on Tuesday were identified and placed in quarantine at their homes.
The nasal and throat swabs of 204 persons tested negative on Wednesday.
The Health Department is awaiting clinical examination results of 924 throat swab samples.
5,029 in quarantine
According to the bulletin, 5,029 persons have been quarantined in the district as on Wednesday. Of these, 3,390 people came from various other States and 1,156 from abroad while 483 are contacts of the patients.
