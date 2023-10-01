One policeman killed, two injured in accident in Thiruvananthapuram

October 01, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

One policeman was killed and two others injured when a Control Room vehicle rammed into a lamp post here during the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased, senior civil police officer Ajayakumar, who hailed from Amaravila, was part of a team patrolling Palayam and nearby areas. The incident occurred near the AKG Centre around 5.30 a.m. when the vehicle was headed towards a petrol pump nearby.

The driver is suspected to have lost control of the vehicle that rammed into a high-mast lamp pole on the divider. Ajayakumar who was sitting on the back seat fell out of the vehicle as a result of the impact of the crash, the police said.

Two other officers, including a grade sub-inspector and the driver, escaped with minor injuries since they had fastened their seatbelts. A probe has been initiated to detect what had led to the mishap.

