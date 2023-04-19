ADVERTISEMENT

‘One playground in one panchayat’ project to boost sports culture in State

April 19, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The work on the first playground under the project began at Kallikkad panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the state-level inauguration of the ‘Oru Panchayathil Oru Kalikkalam’ (One Playground for a Panchayat) project, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday inaugurated the ‘One playground in one panchayat’ project aimed at boosting the sports culture in Kerala by building quality stadiums at the local level.

The work on the first playground under the project began at Kallikkad panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram. Mr. Vijayan said that ideally every ward in the State should have a playground.

“It is important that children have a playground near their homes during their growing up years. Since maintaining physical fitness is important, people of all ages should make use of playgrounds in their area. Youth can be kept away from the lure of drugs if they are active participants in sports-related activities. The local bodies have a key role to play in regaining the playgrounds that we have lost over time,” he said.

According to the State government’s estimates, close to 450 of the State’s local bodies do not have a proper playground at present. Playgrounds will be developed in these local bodies within the next three years. A list of 113 panchayats have been prepared for the first phase. The estimated cost of developing a playground along with a fitness centre, which can be used by people of all ages, is ₹1 crore, out of which Sports department will be spending ₹50 lakh. The rest of the funds will be pooled in from the MLA fund, local body funds, corporate social responsibility funds, and public private partnership.

The type of playground will be decided based on local requirements. Managing committees will be formed at the local level for the running and maintenance of the facilities. Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman presided over the function. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, Transport Minister Antony Raju, and other officials were present.

