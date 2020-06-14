KeralaKOLLAM 14 June 2020 23:14 IST
Comments
One person tests positive in Kollam
Updated: 14 June 2020 23:14 IST
The district reported a single COVID-19 case and zero recoveries on Sunday.
The patient is a 31-year-old Mynagappally resident who had travelled on AL512 Delhi-Kochi flight on May 30.
He travelled from Kochi airport in a taxi to Kollam and was in home quarantine.
No symptoms
Though he had no symptoms, his swab was collected on June 10 as part of rapid testing.
Kollam recorded no positive cases on Saturday. There were also no recoveries.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Kerala
Read more...