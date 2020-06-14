One person tests positive in Kollam

The district reported a single COVID-19 case and zero recoveries on Sunday.

The patient is a 31-year-old Mynagappally resident who had travelled on AL512 Delhi-Kochi flight on May 30.

He travelled from Kochi airport in a taxi to Kollam and was in home quarantine.

No symptoms

Though he had no symptoms, his swab was collected on June 10 as part of rapid testing.

Kollam recorded no positive cases on Saturday. There were also no recoveries.