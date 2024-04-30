Man sentenced to triple life imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor daughter in Thiruvananthapuram

April 30, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) Special Judge Rekha R. on Tuesday sentenced a 41-year-old man to triple life imprisonment for sexually assaulting his six-year-old daughter at their residence under the Valiyathura police station limits in July 2023.

The court also awarded him another 21 years of rigorous imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of ₹90,000 on him.

He was found guilty of offences punishable under Section 6 read with 5(m) (penetrative sexual assault on a child aged below 12 years), Section 6 with 5(n) (penetrative sexual assault on a child by a blood relative), Section 6 read with 5(l) (penetrative sexual assault on a child more than once), Section 10 read with 9(m) (aggravated sexual assault on a child aged below 12 years), Section 10 read with 9(n) (aggravated sexual assault on a child by a blood relative), and Section 10 read with 9(l) (aggravated sexual assault on a child more than once) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The life and term sentences will run concurrently.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Mohan R.S., the convict will have to undergo an additional one year of rigorous imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine. The court recommended the District Legal Services Authority to provide adequate compensation to the survivor.

The survivor has been residing with her father, elder sister, and maternal grandmother, while her mother has been working abroad. On the day of the crime, her father took her to his room under the pretext of showing her mobile. He then went on to sexually assault the child.

The incident came to light after the child complained of severe pain and was taken to a hospital by her grandmother. A complaint was lodged with the Valiyathura police on the basis of the medical examination. The elder daughter testified that their father used to misbehave with them under the influence of alcohol.

Emphasising the need for imposing maximum punishments to prevent similar offences, the judge said the act of the accused brings disgrace to fatherhood. Despite being one supposed to lead, protect and make the child evolve as a confident and responsible person, he has shattered her childhood and put her into extreme miseries and trauma. The accused who dared to commit such a heinous act must be dealt with the iron hands of law, the judgment read.

The trial that commenced on March 29 was completed within a month. The prosecution presented 17 witnesses and 19 exhibits.