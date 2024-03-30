One person arrested for propagating disinformation on EVM tampering

March 30, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Police have arrested one person for circulating fake news alleging attempts to tamper the electronic voting machines (EVMs) prior to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Malappuram native M.V. Sharafudeen was nabbed for propagating false claims on a complete lockdown being clamped for three weeks in order to tamper with EMVs. In order to further the disinformation, the accused purportedly shared on social media the screenshot of a news report regarding a lockdown that had been implemented during the COVID-19 spread in the country.

The law enforcers initiated action against him after his posts were detected by the Kochi Cyberdome during its social media patrolling.

The cyber division has operationalised social media monitoring cells in the Kerala police headquarters, police ranges and districts to detect fake news and counter its spread in the run-up to the polls.

