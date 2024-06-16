ADVERTISEMENT

One murdered in Balaramapuram

Published - June 16, 2024 09:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Balaramapuram police have launched a hunt to nab a youth who allegedly murdered his friend following an argument on Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as Biju, 40, of Aluvila near Balaramapuram. He was purportedly stabbed by Kumar of Vazhimukku using a knife following a dispute.

Prior to the incident, the duo allegedly consumed liquor before engaging in an argument. Kumar, who went to his house after the incident, returned later and called Biju out of his house before purportedly stabbing him to death. He later fled the area. Biju’s body has been kept at the Neyyattinkara taluk hospital, the police said.

