Kerala

One more tests positive in Kottayam

A 26-year-old pregnant woman, who returned home from Dubai, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the district to 20.

The woman, who landed here on May 11, had been undergoing home quarantine at her residence in Perumbanachi, Changanassery, and did not exhibit any symptoms of the virus infection. She was subjected to a serum sample examination after five of her co-passengers from Dubai tested positive. Earlier in the day, a 31-year-old patient from Neendoor was discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital here after he tested negative in consecutive tests.

As many as 3,659 samples were sent for examination from the district so far.

