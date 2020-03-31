One more tests positive in Kannur

On Tuesday, a man who returned from Dubai recently tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of those under treatment for the disease in Kannur to 44. Three persons, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier and were under treatment, have tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital.

According to District Collector T.V. Subhash, the 23-year-old man reached home from Dubai via the Calicut International Airport on March 22. He was admitted to the Thalassery General Hospital after he showed symptoms of COVID-19.

Mr. Subhash said there was shortage of certain medicines in medical shops in the district due to lack of adequate transport facilities during the lockdown. However, steps have been taken to address the shortage of essential medicines and they would be available in two days’ time, he added.

Testing of samples

Meanwhile, to expedite testing of samples, a virology lab has been set up at the Malabar Cancer Centre (MCC), Thalassery.

The lab is equipped with facilities to check 30 samples a day. It was set up on March 25 and received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research on March 26.

The first test result was handed over to the Health Department on Monday.