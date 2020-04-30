Kerala

One more COVID-19 case in Kasaragod

One more person, a 41-year-old man from Udama who returned from Dubai on March 21, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday. The Health Department said he had not shown any symptoms of COVID-19 and his sample was tested after random collection.

There are now only 11 persons undergoing treatment for the disease in the district. Two persons who were cured of the disease were discharged from the Kanhangad district hospital on Thursday. As many as 1,764 people are in home quarantine and 31 are in hospital under observation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2020 8:29:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/one-more-tests-positive-for-sars-cov-2-in-kasaragod/article31474923.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY