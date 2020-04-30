One more COVID-19 case in Kasaragod

One more person, a 41-year-old man from Udama who returned from Dubai on March 21, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday. The Health Department said he had not shown any symptoms of COVID-19 and his sample was tested after random collection.

There are now only 11 persons undergoing treatment for the disease in the district. Two persons who were cured of the disease were discharged from the Kanhangad district hospital on Thursday. As many as 1,764 people are in home quarantine and 31 are in hospital under observation.