One more tests negative for Nipah in Malappuram

One more person tested negative for Nipah virus on Thursday in the district. So far, 37 people have tested negative ever since a 24-year-old man from Wandoor succumbed to the deadly virus at MES Medical College Hospital, Perinthalmanna, on September 9.

Minister for Health Veena George held a meeting of top health officials here on Thursday and reviewed the Nipah situation in the district. Two more people were included on the contact list of the Nipah victim. Both of them are in high-risk category, said the Minister.

As many as 81 of the 261 people on the contact list are health workers. While 177 are in primary contact category, 90 are in secondary contact category. In the primary contact category, 134 belong to the high-risk group.

Two more people were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, with Nipah symptoms on Thursday. Currently, six patients with symptoms are being treated at the Manjeri hospital and 21 at MES Medical College Hospital, Perinthalmanna, where the Nipah victim was admitted on September 8 and died on September 9.

The Minister said that the serum samples of all those on the contact list would be collected and tested. At first, the samples of those showing symptoms will be collected, and the others will follow.

The Minister said that the Health department would ensure that none was left out of the contact list. She said that those in high-risk category were being given preventive medicines.

As many as 265 people were given psychological support through the government’s call centre. The field survey conducted by the Health department in Mampad, Wandoor and Tiruvali panchayats concluded on Thursday, covering 7,953 houses. District Medical Officer R. Renuka said that 175 fever cases were reported during the survey.

