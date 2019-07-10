One more student tests positive for diphtheria

With one more student of an Arabic college in Oachira testing positive for diphtheria, the Health Department has strengthened preventive steps in the district. Department officials said currently there was no situation for panic as only one out of the six suspected samples came out positive. All residents of the college are being monitored.

Shifted to MCH

“The student has been shifted to the medical college hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, and the first patient is responding to medicines. After the first student was diagnosed with diphtheria we had administered Erythromycin to all residents,” said Deputy DMO R. Sandhya.

‘Partially immunised’

The 16-year-old boy from Kottankara was among the five residents who had shown symptoms of the infection, including sore throat and fever. “He is one of the five suspected cases and was only partially immunised. All his relatives who had come in contact with the boy were given TD (tetanus-diphtheria) vaccine. We have been sending a paediatrician and ENT specialist from the district hospital to the Community Health Centre in Oachira. No new case has been reported and we are staying vigilant till the incubation period is over,” she said.

The department has also made Erythromycin available in hospitals as a precautionary move.

‘Avoid contact’

“Since the first patient, a 13-year-old boy, was staying in a dormitory we have advised all other residents to avoid contact with others. We are also planning to conduct a vaccination drive at certain pockets in the area.”