One more shutter of Banasura Sagar dam opened

August 09, 2022 19:34 IST

People living on banks of Panamaram river asked to stay alert

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) on Tuesday opened one more spillway shutter of the Banasura Sagar dam at Padinjarethara following heavy inflow from catchment areas.

The shutter was raised at 12.30 p.m. after the water level in the reservoir crossed 774.50 metres. The full reservoir level is 775.6 metres.

Three of the four spillway shutters have now been raised by 10 cm , and the rate of flow has been maintained at 26.117 cubic metres per second, dam safety officials say.

Water is being discharged through the Karamanthodu river to the Panamaram river, a tributary of the Kabani. As the water level in the river is expected to rise by nearly 10 cm, people living on the banks of the river should remain alert, they add.