One more SDPI activist held in Ranjith Sreenivas murder case
Police have not revealed the name
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the murder of BJP’s OBC Morcha State secretary Ranjith Sreenivas arrested one more assailant on Friday. The police have not yet revealed the name of the accused but identified the person as a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) activist.
District Police Chief G. Jaidev said disclosing the name and other details of the arrested would negatively affect the ongoing investigation.
The accused, who was directly involved in the killing of Sreenivas, was arrested by a team led by Alappuzha DySP N.R. Jayaraj. The police have so far arrested 29 people in the case, including all the 12 assailants.
Sreenivas was hacked to death at his house at Vellakinar in Alappuzha Municipality on December 19 allegedly in retaliation for the murder of SDPI State Secretary K.S. Shan at Mannancherry the night before.
