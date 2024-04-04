One more returned from Russia after being duped into fighting against Ukraine

April 04, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

One more person who was duped by private recruiters into fighting for Russia in its war against Ukraine reached home on Thursday, taking the total number of persons returned to the State to two.

David Muthappan of Poovar reached the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station on Thursday early morning from Delhi. Prince Sebastian, a native of Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram, had reached home a day ago.

According to them, two more Keralites, cousins of Mr. Sebastian, are still in Ukraine with the Russian army. The efforts are on to repatriate the two. Both Mr. Muthappan and Mr. Sebastian reached Kerala after giving their statements before the Central government agencies in New Delhi. According to them, they were forced to fight against the Ukrainian army after being recruited as security staff.

Earlier, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan assured the affected families here that the Indian government was taking steps to bring all Indians stranded in the conflict zone back home and promised strict action against the agencies that recruited them.