One more recovers from COVID-19 in Wayanad

One more person who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and underwent treatment at the District Hospital at Mananthavady in Wayanad recovered on Saturday. He is the third to be cured of the disease in the district.
According to hospital sources, the 28-year-old from Muppainad grama panchayat had returned from Dubai.
He had been in isolation for 28 days. He has now been advised to remain in home quarantine for another 28 days.
As many as 1,088 persons are under observation in the district, Health Department sources said.
