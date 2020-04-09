One more positive in Kollam

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the district to eight.

Son of patient 7, the 21-year-old from Kaithod, Kadakkal, has been in strict home quarantine from March 25. According to the Health Department, he had visited Noorul Huda Masjid, Kaithode, on March 24 and around five persons were present there at that time. His sample was collected on April 7 and he was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally, on Friday. The department has already traced his primary and secondary contacts and released the detailed route map.

All stable

All COVID-19 patients in the district were stable and there had been no community transmission so far, said District Collector B. Abdul Nasar. The district administration has identified 20 first line treatment centres in Kollam in case there is community spread. Twenty hospitals in Kollam Corporation and Karunagapally municipality with a total bed capacity of 962 will be used for the purpose.

Meanwhile, the number of those in home quarantine in the district came down to 1,491 on Friday. As part of surveillance, 3,586 volunteers split into 1,670 teams and visited 17,268 houses in Kollam on Friday. Currently, 91 rapid response teams and 13 railway-road squads are functioning in the district as part of COVID-19 prevention activities.