One more positive in Idukki

One more COVID-19 positive case was reported in the district on Thursday.
The Cheruthoni resident who tested positive has been shifted to the isolation ward set up at the district hospital in Thodupuzha. The affected is a political leader and had travelled widely and had contacts with several leaders and the public. Such people had been asked to remain in home quarantine, said District Collector H. Dinesan.
He had travelled to Munnar and Marayur and attended namaz at a local masjid on March 13 and 20.
With this, the number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in the district rose to three.
As many as 245 cases were filed in connection with the violations of lockdown on Thursday. The largest number of cases was at Thodupuzha.
